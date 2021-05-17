Beginning Tuesday, May 18, Baker Boyer Bank is partially reopening its lobbies in downtown Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, Tri-Cities and Yakima.
The openings will follow COVID-19 pandemic protocols including a reduced capacity and limited hours of noon-4 p.m.
Masking and social distancing will still be required. Meetings with advisors and notary services will still only be possible by appointment, according to a release. Customers are strongly encouraged to use virtual services for these needs.
Meanwhile the drive-thru window at all Baker Boyer branches will remain open, including the local Plaza and Eastgate offices in Walla Walla. The Wheatland branch will remain limited to appointments only.
“We are pleased to take this step to help clients with their banking and financial needs while ensuring we can provide a safe environment for clients and employees,” Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita stated in the release.
“We see this as an important step to getting back to normal in the communities we serve. We will eventually reopen fully but are taking a methodical approach to ensure we can do it safely and in a way that is best for the community.”