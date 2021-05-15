Baker Boyer Bank in Walla Walla has announced the addition of Russ Colombo and Martha Huber to the Baker Boyer Bancorp board of directors.
Colombo, a Walla Walla native, currently serves as a Baker Boyer senior vice president and senior business advisor with his retirement as an employee expected in July.
Huber comes to the Baker Boyer directors with more than 20 years experience on the board of J. M. Huber Corp., a $2 billion industrial company headquartered in New Jersey with family ownership.
The additions come with the retirement of David Campbell, who has served on the Baker Boyer board since 1981.