The outdoor dining area on the street in front of Bacon & Eggs at 57 E. Main St. is set to be removed on Feb. 1, but not without a fight from its owners.
Like many businesses in downtown Walla Walla, Bacon & Eggs co-owners Michelle Giannunzio and Michelle Adams were feeling the heat in the summer of 2020 as the onset of the pandemic upended the restaurant industry.
That’s when the city of Walla Walla extended a lifeline: a temporary, pilot project to construct outdoor “streateries” that would provide businesses with additional seating and in turn bolster revenue and jobs, at a time when most indoor dining was restricted.
Bacon & Eggs was one of 11 restaurants selected, receiving $15,000 in federal coronavirus funds to help pay for an outdoor structure that would turn several of the street parking spaces in front of the business into a dining area for the next three years.
Other Walla Walla businesses who received funding to build streateries included the following:
- Wingman Birdz + Brewz
- Walla Walla Bread Co.
- TMACS
- Walla Walla Pasta Factory
- Brasserie Four
- Maple Counter
- Public House 124
- Graze
- Red Monkey
- Hattaway's
After constructing the now-popular "parklet," another often-used name for this type of construction, the bustling breakfast eatery expected to be able to reap the benefits of the dining solution until at least 2023. In early December 2021, a stipulation to the program proved otherwise.
The couple received a letter from their building manager, Greg Flowers, on behalf of their landlord, Michael J. Corliss, asking that the structure be removed.
“When we visited about the streatery last summer, I shared with you that as long as the COVID-19 restrictions for indoor dining were being imposed that I was OK with maintaining the streatery short term, but it was not part of my long-term vision for Main Street or the property,” the letter, dated Dec. 15, read.
“You were able to take advantage of the extra outdoor seating during the summer and fall, however, with the restrictions being lifted since the end of June and winter weather here it is time to start regaining some semblance of normalcy.”
While the couple knew Corliss was not in favor of the parklet, they said attempts to reach him to discuss the issue further went unheeded until receipt of the letter.
He was not available for immediate comment to the U-B before publication time, and Flowers had no comment, he said.
Streetside dining: A saving grace
The pilot program was hurriedly put in place as an emergency measure during a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, and the streateries were quickly erected in the summer and fall of 2020.
In April 2021, the Walla Walla City Council specified that as the parklets were not built on city property but on city rights of way and private property, businesses needed to obtain consent from the building or property owner by Jan. 1, 2022, to keep them in place.
Giannunzio and Adams said they may now lose an important source of revenue and continued employment for their workers as the omicron variant spreads rapidly through Walla Walla County.
“The parklet has been a saving grace. It gives people a great option to sit outside and feel safe, and it’s also creating revenue," Giannunzio said. "Over the last few years, everything we buy has increased in price because of the supply chain and issues the meat facilities are having.
“I know people are pointing to the fact that we didn’t have it before, but everything has changed.”
She says she plans to ask City Council for permission to keep the parklet through the end of the grant period, calling Corliss’ decision shortsighted. Giannunzio said Bacon & Eggs is the only building being asked to remove its streatery, even though Corliss owns multiple downtown business properties.
“We’ve thrown out the word discrimination because it is the only one being removed, and we’re two women and we’re married,” Giannunzio said.
Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said she sympathizes with the business, but that the city has limited ability to intervene.
“We initially put the streateries in place in response to the COVID emergency, and we went full steam ahead to address the situation that we were all in. We were always clear that this was a pilot program, and that it's temporary until permanently put in place,” said Chamberlain, who says the city is evaluating the program to determine the fate of the parklets at the end of 2023.
Since the city doesn't own the street in front of the property, the building owner controls its right of way — unless for the purposes of public travel.
Giannunzio and Adams plan to attend the upcoming City Council meeting on Jan. 26 and are are appealing to the community via social media to speak up during the public comment period and support them.
