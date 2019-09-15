The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during August.

Todd & Lorlyn Brandenburg

6297 Blacksnake Ridge Road

$323,885.26 - Construct a 2,181-square-foot, two-story residence with 840-square-foot covered porch and 1,600-square-foot shop

Contractor: Straub Construction

Aaron & Brianne Christopher

2994 Gray Lynn Drive

$1,023,714.75 - Construct a 9,419-square-foot, three-story residence with 2,682-square-foot covered patio and deck and 1,269-square-foot garage

Contractor: Valiant Homes

Thomas & Desiree Allen

929 Detour Road

$235,650.04 - Construct a 1,624-square-foot, two-story residence with 465-square-foot covered porch and 1,099-square-foot garage

Judy A. McDole

1710 Depping Road

$210,227.04 - Construct a 1,574-square-foot residence with 265-square-foot covered porch and 487-square-foot garage

Contractor: Simplicity Homes LLC

Aaron & Brianne Christopher 2992 Gray Lynn Drive

$147,690.72 - Construct a 2,322-square-foot garage and 732-square-foot accessory dwelling unit

Contractor: Valiant Homes

William & Christine Bloom

852 Wallula Ave.

$75,000 - Remodel existing space in office, including windows and siding

Contractor: Christy Bloom Design+Home LLC

Jason & Megan Simonis

8049 Lewis Peak Road

$120,000 - Construct a 4,800-square-foot, two-story shop

Contractor: Deko Builders LLC

