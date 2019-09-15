The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during August.
Todd & Lorlyn Brandenburg
6297 Blacksnake Ridge Road
$323,885.26 - Construct a 2,181-square-foot, two-story residence with 840-square-foot covered porch and 1,600-square-foot shop
Contractor: Straub Construction
Aaron & Brianne Christopher
2994 Gray Lynn Drive
$1,023,714.75 - Construct a 9,419-square-foot, three-story residence with 2,682-square-foot covered patio and deck and 1,269-square-foot garage
Contractor: Valiant Homes
Thomas & Desiree Allen
929 Detour Road
$235,650.04 - Construct a 1,624-square-foot, two-story residence with 465-square-foot covered porch and 1,099-square-foot garage
Judy A. McDole
1710 Depping Road
$210,227.04 - Construct a 1,574-square-foot residence with 265-square-foot covered porch and 487-square-foot garage
Contractor: Simplicity Homes LLC
Aaron & Brianne Christopher 2992 Gray Lynn Drive
$147,690.72 - Construct a 2,322-square-foot garage and 732-square-foot accessory dwelling unit
Contractor: Valiant Homes
William & Christine Bloom
852 Wallula Ave.
$75,000 - Remodel existing space in office, including windows and siding
Contractor: Christy Bloom Design+Home LLC
Jason & Megan Simonis
8049 Lewis Peak Road
$120,000 - Construct a 4,800-square-foot, two-story shop
Contractor: Deko Builders LLC