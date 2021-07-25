SEATTLE — Live in-person events will return this year for the 34th annual Auction of Washington Wines, organizers have announced.
The Aug. 14 gala will be open to the public at wineries in Woodinville, Wash. Hosts include Chateau Ste. Michelle, Maryhill Winery and The Winemakers Reserve. This comes a year after the charitable fundraiser was limited to online bidding due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Each mini-gala this year will include a reception at 5 p.m., followed by a wine-paired dinner at 6 p.m. with participation in the virtual gala. Registration and tickets for all events are now available online.
Online participation will still be possible, with the gala livestreamed starting at 6:30 p.m., a half-hour before the program.
All proceeds benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research and the AWW Industry Grant Program.