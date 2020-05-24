The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla in April.
Kenneth & Edna Walker 101 N. Fifth Ave. $4,000 — Commercial alteration for ADA bathroom
William & Gayle Weatherson Gatchel 525 Taylor St. $306,266.24 — Construct a 2,111-square-foot single-family residence with 778-square-foot garage and 264-square-foot patio/porch Contractor: 519 Design Build LLC
Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC 244 Arabica Road $304,764.88 — Construct a 2,152-square-foot residence with 658-square-foot garage, 94-square-foot covered porch and 156-square-foot covered patio Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes
Timothy & Lynne Brennan 135 Avery St. $247,291.35 — Tenant improvements for Fresenius Kidney Care Contractor: Radix Construction Inc.
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place in April.
JPMorgan Chase Bank 1715 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd. $40,000 — Interior accessibility improvements to provide new threshold at the exterior entrance door of existing bank Contractor: Lee Built Construction Co., Cross James
MV Investments LLC 1605 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd. $50,000 — Tenant improvement Contractor: MV Investments LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in April.
Brandon & Nacole Watts 126 Red Hawk Road $557,152.72 — Construct a 2,468-square-foot residence with 1,428-square-foot basement, 960-square-foot covered porch and 1,033-square-foot garage
Robert & Meghan DeBolt 60 Harmony Lane $86,444.12 — Construct a 725-square-foot accessory dwelling unit in existing shop
Geoff & Talitha Merritt 852 N.E. Damson Ave. $351,672.48 — Construct a 9,460-square-foot shop with a second floor, 752-square-foot accessory dwelling unit and 1,200-square-foot covered porch
Eric & Melissa Cochran 8939 N. State Route 125 $141,073.92 — Construct a 1,152-square-foot addition with bedroom, bathroom and living room Contractor: Elkhorn Custom Builders LLC
Anand & Naino Rao 1624 Stovall Road $13,524 — Construct a 280-square-foot pool shed
Gas Transmission Northwest LLC 21073 Lyons Ferry Road $29,090.40 — Replace electric controls building for gas compressor station Contractor: Starcon International Inc.