By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Another round of small business grants, each up to $20,000 in state funding, is now available for owners struggling to get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants should plan to get paperwork complete in the next week.
The new Working Washington funds are for businesses that had annual revenues of no more than $5 million in 2019, those most impacted by recent public health measures and ones in areas that have experienced significant cumulative impacts, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced in a press release this week.
Applications are available at commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants, and additional information about eligibility and prioritization is also posted there.
Due to a small window for distributing the remaining funds, Commerce asks that businesses apply by Dec. 11.
“We know this pandemic is taking an economic toll,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “While this is a significant relief effort, I can’t say that it will help everyone. We continue working together with legislators, state agencies and partners to secure more support to see us through this surge and into the longer term recovery ahead.”
Grants can be used only to cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and those that were necessary to continue business operations.
Certain nonprofits may also be eligible if they have a primary business activity that falls into a similar high-impact category (for example, a nonprofit full-service restaurant or nonprofit music venue).
The Department of Commerce said if its staff is able to fund all the eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, the department may be able to provide grants to additional businesses or nonprofits from other sectors or to those that have annual revenues larger than $5 million.
However “small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and what make our neighborhoods unique,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said. “Most operate on small margins in the best of times, and today is even more challenging.”
Working Washington grants are funded by the federal CARES Act and must be distributed by Dec. 30, leaving only a small window of time for everything to be processed.
“We intend to distribute these funds as quickly as possible to the businesses that need it most,” Brown said. “The application process is simple, and we’re asking everyone to help us spread the word. Together, we can help our small businesses get through this holiday season.”
All applications received by Dec. 11 will be prioritized.
Site traffic may be high, so page load times may be impacted. Applicants are encouraged to be patient or try accessing the site during non-peak hours such as early morning, late evening or the weekend.
Following is a checklist of the information business owners need to have ready when they apply:
- Applicant W-9 Request for Taxpayer Identiﬁcation Number
- Copy of valid government issued photo I.D.
- For tribal member owned businesses: license or certiﬁcation if business activity is conducted outside the tribal jurisdiction; letter or certiﬁcation from the tribe recognizing entity as a business if business activity is within the tribal jurisdiction.
- NAICS code or clear description of the primary business activity (an NAICS code is helpful, but not necessary)
This additional $50 million in Working Washington grants is part of a total $70 million in business relief announced last week by Inslee.
The remainder will go toward funding all qualified businesses that applied in earlier rounds of the state’s resiliency grant program.
Business owners who have questions can email bizgrants@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-5003.