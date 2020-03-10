Annual Dayton Chamber benefit Blue Mountain Brix & Brew postponed

Dayton’s annual beer and wine festival fundraiser, the Blue Mountain Brix & Brew Benefit Auction, has been rescheduled for May.
The Dayton Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it plans to move the event from this Friday to May 8.
The announcement came Monday as the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce cancelled its monthly Business After Hours event scheduled for this evening.
Both business membership organizations said the decisions were made over concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
For the Walla Walla Chamber, the hour-and-a-half-long networking event that draws members to a different host business for drinks, bites and a chance to showcase products and services is the only cancellation planned at the moment.
“With increased warnings in Washington state regarding the coronavirus disease, it’s been decided to err on the side of caution and postpone the event at this time,” the announcement said.
Kyle Tarbet, president and CEO of the organization, said worries about group gatherings at the spot led to the decision.
“There are no plans to postpone or cancel any other events, but we will have to reevaluate as we get closer to our event dates,” he said. “We are considering ways in which we can integrate some of the CDC and Department of Community Health recommendations into our event preparations and day-of logistics.”
Unlike Business After Hours, the Dayton Chamber’s auction is an annual event.
Dayton Chamber Manager Molly Weatherill-Tate said the decision to reschedule was made with support from the caterer, auctioneer and scheduling manager of the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion, where it was set to take place.
The Chamber office and board, she said, were guided by statewide concerns.
“Many corporations and institutions have told their employees to avoid large public gatherings, and some have told their employees to work from home,” she said. “We wanted to act cautiously and responsibly by following the lead of those organizations.”
Tickets already sold for the event will be honored on the May 8 date or refunded. For more information, call 509-382-4825.