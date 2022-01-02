DAYTON — The wave of new businesses popping up in the Walla Walla area continues to bring about unique outfits like Annie’s Attic & Cafe, which opened Dec. 24 in downtown Dayton at 232 E. Main St.
It offers vintage and antique furniture and household items Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. alongside a daily menu of home-cooked breakfast, lunch, soups and pie.
“Annie’s Attic & Cafe has been my husband’s idea for a while now,” Laura Aukerman said.
“My husband has always had an interest in vintage and antique furniture and household items as well. He did most of the cooking when our three daughters were growing up, and I did most of the baking. He decided to open this as a restaurant on one side and vintage/antique furnishings on the other.”
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic was disastrous to small businesses, with people ordered to refrain from social gatherings, but the rebound of 2021 has been tremendous.
While downtown Walla Walla has reported 17 new businesses in the wake of nine closures last year, the upswing is also felt in smaller communities like those of Columbia County.
“It feels like there’s been a resurgence downtown definitely,” Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson said. “There are some new businesses, a new art gallery, two buildings that are being refurbished. There’s a lot of activity.
“Rural downtowns are hard, so it does feel good. It feels better.”
Help has come from $5,000 grants awarded by the Port of Columbia from the Innovia Foundation, of Spokane.
Recipients include Annie’s Attic & Cafe as well as Starbuck Lodge, which is still under construction.
Funding remains for one more Innovia grant, Dickinson said.
Last year, the Port gave grants to Main Street Marketplace and Table Rock Meat Co. Both are still going strong, and Dickinson said that Table Rock Meat is already looking to expand.
“It’s been a great program, really successful,” Dickinson said. “I wish it could continue. I think as long as I’ve got private grant money, and I’m not going anywhere near taxpayer money, I think I could keep doing this.”
The grant came to the Aukermans at just the right time as they pushed to get Annie’s Attic & Cafe up and going by Christmas Eve.
Businesses rarely start this time of year, Dickinson said, with people already busy. Laura Aukerman also runs Paige’s Floral & Gifts, on East Main Street, with her daughter.
That leaves little time for planning, design and construction or for shoppers to explore new outlets.
Annie’s Attic & Cafe is an exception.
“We had an aggressive schedule of getting this up and running in 45 days,” Laura Aukerman said. “It has been almost three months of preparations.
“Starting a new business during the holidays is difficult, not to mention we are in a busy season for the flower shop. But I don’t believe there is any better time. This really makes a person stop and think about everything there is to be thankful for.”
Family is what Annie’s Attic & Cafe is all about, designed with the simplicity that has guests always feeling welcome.
It was named after the family dog.
The restaurant menu is up on a chalkboard, limited to the fresh breakfast and lunch or soups and pies made from scratch each day.
“What we cook and bake will be just home-style cooking,” Laura Aukerman said. “Nothing elaborate, but down home comfort food. It is a mixture of our own recipes and recipes handed down from generations on both sides of our family.”
Though only open during weekends with the limited staff, they plan to eventually add days.
