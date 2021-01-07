Andrae’s Kitchen has announced it is relocating to the former Olive Marketplace and Cafe location at 21 E. Main St.
The eatery will close its location at the CHS Primeland Co-op and Cenex gas station on Jan. 24.
The restaurant, owned and operated by chef Andrae Bopp, will become Mercado, and its opening is currently scheduled for late February, according to a news release.
“We wanted the right opportunity to expand and dramatically improve our experience, and ideally in the heart of Walla Walla,” Bopp said in the release. “This will be a dream come true.”
According to the release, Bopp is bringing along drink maker Jim German to assist in the endeavor as the restaurant will have a full cocktail bar — open once COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted.
German, a renowned cocktail maestro originally from Seattle, most recently assisted in the development of Passatempo Taverna and operated Jimgermanbar in Waitsburg from 2007 to 2015, before focusing on his Walla Walla project.
In addition to the bar, there will be expanded seating with an outdoor patio and a market showcasing the products of local farmers, cheese makers and others.
Bopp also plans to offer curbside service.
“With Mercado, we will have close to 10 times the space, which will allow us to do so much more without sacrificing the core of what we do,” Bopp said in the release.
Bopp moved here from Boise, Idaho, in 2008, opening his business as a food truck.
Four years later, Andrae’s Kitchen took up its present location in the gas station at the corner of West Rose Street and North Ninth Avenue.
Along the way, the operation has garnered awards from Pacific Northwest Caterer of the Year (2012) to Best Food Truck Restaurant in North America (2016) and Best Gas Station Breakfast in America (2016).
Andrae’s Kitchen has also been featured in publications such as The New York Times, Travel and Leisure Magazine, USA Today, Wine Enthusiast and Sunset.
Mercado will continue to offer Bopp's signature dishes, but the 9,500-square-foot space will allow the chef to expand on his offerings as well.
The new menu will include all the eatery's current favorites, including its tacos, sandwiches, breakfast choices and more.
However, options will increase to include pastries, craft coffee, grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, and specialty-themed dinners, such as taco tasting menus, winemaker dinners and beer dinners.
“If we took something off the menu, I think our customers may revolt,” Bopp said. “Instead, we wanted to keep with what has made Andrae’s Kitchen a success, add fresh takes on our current cuisine, as well as add healthy items that will appeal to the downtown lunch crowd.
“This will be an evolution of Andrae’s, not a transformation, and I can’t wait to get started.”