Bullets have been flying off the shelves of local retailers.
An unprecedented demand for ammunition this year has cleaned out the inventories of stores such as Sportman’s Warehouse at the Walla Walla Town Center, Ranch & Home on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater, and City Lumber & Coal Yard in Dayton.
“We’ll get 9mm in, thousands of rounds, and it’ll be gone within an hour or two,” Sportsman’s Warehouse hunting associate Cole Stubblefield said. “We had to put it behind our counter now because people will hide it in the stores so they can come back to get more tomorrow.”
Restocking has been close to impossible.
Manufacturers have been feeling the pinch.
“We have started getting less and less because the companies making ammo can’t keep up with the demand,” Stubblefield said, listing brands such as CCI Ammunition in Lewiston.
The internet offers no help for Sportsman’s Warehouse customers.
Online ammo sales have stopped “due to unprecedented high demand,” the Sportsman’s Warehouse website states.
Comparing this shortage to any past buying frenzies, store representatives said this is the worst by far.
Stores across the country have empty shelves, and that comes with more people now owning guns than ever before.
The purchase of firearms nationwide has practically doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported in late October, adding that the FBI processed more background checks in the first nine months of 2020 than it did in any previous full year.
At the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, USA Today likened the widespread demand for guns to that of the toilet paper scare.
A year later, stores still have yet to recover.
“We are bare bones,” Ranch & Home gun department sales associate Curtis Stone said. “We have no handgun ammunition whatsoever. None. We used to have tons of it. Now there is absolutely nothing.”
All stores have been turning customers away for that reason.
The Walla Walla Gun Club just reopened its firing range last week, and member Bob Bloch dreads the approaching time when they will have to scrounge around for ammo.
“We’ve got plenty of stuff around here, but if the shortage persists during the summer time, it’ll be a problem,” he said.
It might be a while before the shelves are restocked anywhere.
The last shipment of ammo to City Lumber & Coal Yard arrived in Oct. 1, according to manager Brad Hatfield.
“I can’t replace anything I’m selling right now,” Hatfield said. “Once it goes out the door, I’m out.”