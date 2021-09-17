Amazon plans to hire more than 1,500 full-time employees when it opens two new Pasco warehouses next year.
The massive international company is expanding in the Tri-Cities with the construction of two distribution centers just west of Highway 12, a company spokeswoman said Thursday in an email to the Tri-City Herald.
Each warehouse will be more than 1 million square feet.
Together, the infrastructure, both warehouses and support buildings will cost more than $200 million, according to building permits — some of which were just issued Thursday.
The warehouses will be among the largest in North America. Amazon currently operates a call center in Kennewick.
“We are proud of the partnership that we have built with Amazon to locate these new operations facilities in our community,” said Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez in a news release. “This will have a long-term impact on Pasco, and it’s an opportunity to open new career paths in industries like logistics, retail, and technology with a company that is known for innovating.”
All the new jobs at the warehouses that have been labeled “Project Oyster” and “Project Pearl” in building permits and documents filed with the state will be full time.
The company said that it hasn’t started hiring yet but once fully staffed, Amazon will be among the Top 10 employers in the Tri-Cities, according to information from TRIDEC.
Only Lamb Weston and Pasco School District would have more employees than Amazon in Franklin County.
