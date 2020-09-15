The haze and faint smell of smoke from nearby wildfires has been everywhere here in the Walla Walla Valley since Friday, and some of it continues to get inside of homes with every crack of a door.
As state health officials warn people to stay indoors and avoid the hazardous conditions outside, air filters that trap pollutants in homes are flying off the shelves at local home and hardware stores as many residents try to clear things up inside.
At L&G Ranch Supply True Value in Eastgate, co-owner Steve Gerling said Tuesday the store had received a few more after nearly selling out.
“We’re just trying to keep up,” he said. “It kind of caught us off guard. We always have a good supply, and we were able to resupply today, but they’re going fast.”
L&G may be scrambling to keep filters in stock — as are other home and hardware stores — but Gerling said there’s no cause for panic.
“Everybody’s had this haze in their house for a while now, and it keeps getting in any time you open a door,” he said. “People are trying to figure out how they can best protect themselves. I’d just say they’re being more cautious.”
Home Depot, in College Place saw its supply practically vanish over the weekend as the air quality continued dropping to hazardous levels.
“They’ve just about cleaned us out of all our air filters, even the low-end ones,” said Home Depot plumbing associate Santiago Lopez, who works next to the filtration aisle and has been pressed into duty amid the flood of shoppers. “We were stocked on Friday afternoon, and that was when it all started. Saturday morning was the big rush. By Sunday morning, we were half sold out of all the good MERV.”
MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) is a rating system that measures how well a filter stops dust and other contaminants from getting into the air stream.
Expect those air filters to be put to work the rest of this week.
Walla Walla County health officials and state scientists have said the thick haze might not move out of this region until Saturday, at the earliest.
“This smoke isn’t clearing as quickly as we had thought,” Ecology air quality spokesman Andrew Wineke said. “... It does appear that this is the worst smoke event to hit Walla Walla since our monitor there began operating in 2007.”
Air filters might soon be even more difficult to find.
With Home Depot having multiple locations around the region, Lopez didn’t know when the College Place store could expect the next shipment.
“We had some ordered before all this, but with people buying all the filters, we’re slow on restocking,” he said. “All the filters shipped to us go through a warehouse, and they’re the ones dividing them up, deciding which (Home Depot) stores need how many.
“Right now, it might be three or four weeks; it might be tomorrow.”
Cascade Farm and Outdoor has experienced a similar rush at its Wilbur Avenue store.
“I have one (air filter) left on my shelves,” Cascade receiving manager Andrea Roeder said. “We sold out of the majority of them on Sunday.”
The threat of smoke seeping into homes has caused several residents to get creative.
“Once people saw on the news how you can put (a filter) on a box fan to help clear up their air circulating in your house, they were coming in here asking where are your box fans — and then, where are your filters?” Roeder said.
Further complicating this sudden shortage of air filters, the Walla Walla Cascade location receives its shipments from a warehouse in Eugene, which sits at the heart of a state battling 30 wildfires.
“All our orders are done at the corporate end,” Roeder said. “I’m hoping they’ll be in by this coming weekend.”
Ranch & Home in Milton-Freewater managed to get a few more air filters early Tuesday, but they had short lives on the shelf.
“Oh my, we’ve run out of the standard sized (filters),” Ranch & Home sales clerk Janie Short said. “They are going — we barely got some in this morning, a couple more boxes — and people have also been asking about air purifiers. We’ve been getting these calls every day now.”
Tractor Supply, in Walla Walla, doesn’t sell air filters, but with fewer and fewer stores around town having many in stock, the search has taken some to its West Rose Street location.
“We have had a lot of people coming in, asking about them, but we don’t carry those,” Tractor Supply team member Mario Saldana said.