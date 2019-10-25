MILTON-FREEWATER — Oregon’s contractor for workman’s compensation insurance is offering agriculture workers and others free training on workplace health and safety on Wednesday.
SAIF will present a half-day seminar, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 NE Fifth Ave. Lunch will be provided.
The session is designed primarily for people working in agriculture, but is open to anyone.
While farm work is safer than it used to be, even one injury is too many, SAIF officials say.
“We purposely hold these in the off-season to encourage attendance,” said Courtney Merriott, SAIF spokeswoman.
The Milton-Freewater event will focus on four topics: respiratory personal protective equipment, working at elevation, safety leadership and incident analysis—a structured process for identifying what happened and reducing recurrence of injuries moving forward, Merriott said.
In March, SAIF will also offer webinars online in English and Spanish.
For more information and to register, go to www.saif.com/agseminars.