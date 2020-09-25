Downtown Walla Walla’s new walkup hot dog window offers a taste of Chris and Island Ainsworth’s world.
Beyond the cheeky play with words at The Wiener & Bun — A Hot Dog Window, a concept that offers ample opportunity to showcase the restaurateurs’ humor, is a menu born from serious love.
Far from the offerings of their flagship Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen where flavors from across the globe inspire the dishes of Chris Ainsworth, six-time James Beard Foundation finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest, the wiener menu is anchored around a dish served to the restaurant’s employees behind the scenes in the business’s “family dinners.”
Hence, the $8 “Sloppy Wiener,” long approved by those serving some of the community’s finest dishes, is expected to be a favorite for those who drop by the window in the historic Sayers Building on the stretch between Starbucks and Coffee Perk.
The dish features house-made sloppy Joe with a ragu featuring beef from Blue Valley Meats, shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions over a classic snappy dog named for the sound the natural casing makes when you take a bite.
In the works since June, the new spot for light-hearted comfort food doesn’t just fill the belly. Its opening at a time when businesses are threatened by the pandemic warms the heart.
“Everything’s so heavy right now,” Island Ainsworth said from the tiny corridor that leads to the kitchen and window. “This is fun.”
She said she can’t think of anyone who doesn’t enjoy hot dogs. (The selection at the business includes Boar’s Head frankfurters and, for those who don’t eat meat, Beyond Meats sausage.)
For their own anniversary dinner, the duo once indulged on hot dogs from a stand circa 1928 in Chris Ainsworth’s native Connecticut.
With this venture, they carried forward from Saffron the sourcing of local ingredients and local partnerships with special buns from Wheatland Bakery, serving as the perfect vessel for top-loading their frankfurters with toppings, sauerkraut using cabbage from Hayshaker Farms, distribution from Small’s Family Farm, and more from other vendors.
The operation reunited the Ainsworths with longtime employee Cory LeSieur and new team member Kalani Cayaban.
Cayaban, furloughed from a restaurant group in Seattle and who formerly worked with Chris Ainsworth about 15 years ago, used the pandemic as an opportunity to make a major move to Walla Walla, where his wife can study enology and viticulture.
Although he never imagined the restaurant work he’d return to would involve hot dogs, the concept is perfect for the climate, he said.
“People who’ve been in quarantine aren’t necessarily going to eat at a restaurant,” he said “They’re more comfortable grabbing the food to go.”
Response, he said, has been supportive and positive.
“Anything that’s new is welcome,” he said.
Although the space had once been known as a walkup window for Walla Walla Sweet Onion Sausage, the spot had been closed and gutted.
As part of its opening, Chris Ainsworth incorporated quilted stainless steel patterns on the walls, similar to a hot dog stand, and subway tiles.
A throwback to the street food carts where hot dogs are popular, The Wiener & Bun also uses special equipment to infuse the “dirty water dogs” that fill the frankfurters with flavor.
The renovation of the space came about the time when the city of Walla Walla opened The Plaza on First Avenue, closing the roadway to traffic and converting it into a spot for al fresco dining under strands of lights. Island Ainsworth calls the timing “a window of opportunity that just presented itself.”
The menu at the business includes a Classic Snappy Dog for $5, smoked hot sausage with crushed red peppers for $6, and a plant-based protein, wheat and soy free bratwurst for $12.
A Fiesta Corn Dog tops a traditional snappy dog with grilled corn salad, cotija cheese, lime mayo and chili powder for a sort of deconstructed elote on a hot dog.
An array of up to three basic toppings are complimentary and, from there, the selections grow from “fancy” to “fancier” with items such as curry ketchup, Beyond Pickle garlic samba, caramelized onions, cheesy sauce, bacon bits and Beyond Pickles Korean kimchi.
A $4 cannoli serves as the featured sweet dessert while chips and beverages are also available.
Hours are still being determined on the Tuesday-Saturday schedule, though opening will generally be around 11 a.m.
Island Ainsworth said the final details will be determined as they gauge demand.
“It’s always our goal to serve our community,” she said. “These establishments are for our community.”