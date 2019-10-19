Exercise was the initial draw to a stroller workout group for fitness-lover Ashley Barnhart.
It held promise, too, for a new mother from Walla Walla in search of social connections while living in Seattle.
What it fed her spirit, though, was beyond what she could have imagined. After the birth of her second daughter, who was born with special medical needs, Barnhart battled postpartum depression.
The group, she said, “took a turn at that point” for her.
“It had been fitness at first. And that was all fine when life was good,” she said.
When times were hard, workout partners became the bands of a healing friend circle that helped supply meals, time and tenderness.
So when the 2005 DeSales Catholic High School graduate decided to return to Walla Walla with her husband and girls last June, she wanted to bring it with her and share with other moms the model that created the support system she’d valued so dearly.
Thus Walla Walla Fit Connect was born.
“Not only did we get our exercise, which was instrumental for mind and body, but we built very meaningful relationships,” Barnhart explained. “I wanted to bring that sense of community to the moms of my hometown.”
Barnhart, a registered nurse turned stay-at-home mom, launched her own version of the stroller fitness group, leading high-intensity interval training workouts for moms every Tuesday and Thursday morning.
Moms gather with Barnhart, kids in tow, at Martin Field in the Borleske Stadium Complex for an all-body workout that includes options for all exercise levels.
In August, the program was posted on social media and through flyers as free-to-try. Barnhart maintains a hearty Facebook presence for followers of the page.
This month the program officially launched as a $35 monthly membership or as a drop-in program for those with a class pass at $50 for 10 classes. At least a dozen regular attendees get their sweat on every Tuesday, and slightly fewer Thursdays.
But since it’s started, the community component that drew Barnhart is already coming to life.
Just a week or so ago, the group shifted from its regular daytime workout regimen to a Moms Night Out social gathering for food and drinks.
As colder weather sets in, Barnhart plans to move Walla Walla Fit Connect to the Jazzercize studio on Spokane Street. That shift takes place in November.
Meanwhile, for the attendees, Barnhart believes the program offers a comforting place to land for those with young children.
“I think a lot of people are afraid to start fitness in general,” Barnhart said. “I’m not talking about just moms; I mean anybody. It’s not a come-and-shed-your-baby-weight kind of class. It’s about making yourself feel good.”
Being surrounded by other people who may be equally tired, overwhelmed by a traditional gym or processing body changes, if that’s the case, builds cohesion — even among strangers.
“Everyone gets their own piece out of it,” Barnhart said. “One person may want to get toned up. Another one just really needs to get out of the house. Another may have a colicky baby that likes the stroller.”
For Barnhart, taking the lead in a program where she was formerly a participant has challenged her to move out of her comfort zone, too.
“I’m a complete introvert,” she said. “For me, it was coming out of my own comfort zone first and just knowing what I have received from the community. I had to be the one to try to bring it together.”
The program draws a lot of stay-at-home moms, along with a range of women employed part-time.
“Being home with babies and toddlers — you have to get out,” Barnhart said. “You’ve got to talk to somebody else who’s not the dog or your 3-year-old.”
Eventually Barnhart hopes to expand Walla Walla Fit Connect to night and weekend classes for working moms.