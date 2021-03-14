Athena Mainstreet Association has named recipients of its 2021 Citizens and Business of the Year awards.
Alan and Chrissy Froese were tapped for serving the community for years as volunteers with youth programs, sports, families in need and at their local church. The One Stop was recognized for its friendly service, new amenities and improved appearance, said April Vorhauer-Flatt, AMA president in a release.
Association board members became creative to present the awards this year as the annual banquet couldn’t be held because of coronavirus pandemic quarantine limitations.
Alan Froese became active in the Athena community while an outstanding football player and teammate at Weston McEwen High School. As an adult, he served as a youth football coach and high school stats keeper. He is a sculptor, woodworker and musician who has taught guitar to local youth, has been a lead on the Athena Christian Church music worship team and has sung at occasional weddings and funerals.
He provides annual car care servicing to widows and single women in need in the surrounding area.
“This service is done out of his own pocket and the peace of mind that comes with having a reliable vehicle is an immeasurable gift to those that receive it,” according to Vorhauer-Flatt.
Alan Froese was cited as “the kindest person you will ever meet.” And, “He has spent much of his lifetime donating his time, money, love and energy to Athena.”
The Froeses, who live on Gerking Flat, have raised seven children and 37 foster children.
“The amount of time and dedication it takes to emotionally and physically support a family of that size takes a huge heart and steady mind.”
Chrissy Froese has blessed the community for many years through her compassion for others and artistic talents. She is a lead in women’s Bible studies at Athena Christian Church, which she helps decorate to look festive and beautiful for events and holidays. She coordinates the church’s annual Ladies Holiday Breakfast outreach event, lining up speakers, live music and decorations.
Using her graphic design skills, she’s helped craft advertisements and made signs for church activities, community events and cancer walks in Athena.
She helped bring ballet lessons and extracurricular activities to Athena youth who were looking for an artistic outlet. She has taught her children at home from the family ranch and is a knowledgeable source for local parents and students about homeschooling ideas and curriculum.
She is a co-chair of a local outreach program to respond and meet the needs of families in emergency crisis in the community and surrounding area.
Chrissy Froese is cited as “a remarkable person. Her compassion towards our local community is admirable. She is a town encourager. She loves to encourage anybody, anytime with positive support.”
“They are an inspiration to those who know them,” Vorhauer-Flatt said. “We are grateful to them both for their service and making Athena a great place to live.”
In lieu of the annual banquet, association members visited the Froeses and delivered flowers, framed certificates and personalized glass insulated tumblers recognizing their contributions.
The One Stop, 457 E Main St., was nominated for its friendly staff, new extensive menu and for providing the community with much-needed grocery items, Vorhauer-Flatt said.
In The One Stop, “Athena is fortunate to have a Main Street business that offers quality service and products.”
Store manager Shawn Pierce attributes their success to upbeat, positive employees who bring in many new first-time customers and who are willing to keep customers happy.
The year of the COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to the store that has been a going concern since the 1950s. It offers competitive gas prices, grocery staples, a pizza oven, a revamped coffee bar, an ever-growing menu with ready-to-go breakfasts, lunch specials, desserts and fresh produce.
Association Secretary and Social Media Administrator Katie Zmuda said what’s very new in stock are the fresh eggs, cheese, produce and milk, pet food and supplies.
“For a long time it had bare shelves and was a convenience store. Now it looks great. We are impressed with how nice it looks, the full shelves and all the different stuff — it’s come a long ways,” Zmuda said.
With the opening of dine-in eating, soft-serve ice cream is expected soon. The shop’s signature sandwich is The One Stop with layers of ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheeses and pickles. Operating hours are from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Association board members went into the store one evening and decorated it and left a gift basket to surprise the employees early the next morning. The store also received a framed certificate and glass insulated tumbler.
The association bought the former PGG building on Main Street in May 2017. Renovation efforts are underway on the 1859 brick structure now called the Historic Stahl Building, Zmuda said. It currently houses the association office and will provide a community space. Once it’s ready, the other half of the building will be rented out, but it’s under construction. They just got electricity, she said.
The nonprofit Athena Mainstreet Association is dedicated to rejuvenating Athena’s central business district and funding community events. For more details, or to make a tax deductible donation, contact Vorhauer-Flatt at 541-969-4811.