Bus helps evacuate Mill Creek residents to fairgrounds

At 3 a.m. today, Walla Walla Public Schools transportation supervisor John Griffith got a call from Walla Walla County officials requesting a school bus to help evacuate families from the Mill Creek area due to flooding.
Griffith said he's sent a 78-passenger bus to help ferry people to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
“It’s pretty awful up there on top. I was there at Kiwanis Camp yesterday and the creek was taking trees out.”
Superintendent Wade Smith said the district will not be able to provide transportation for families in the Mill Creek area today beyond Klicker’s Berries & Antiques, 3300 Isaacs Ave.
“There’s just no safe way to turn a bus around,” Smith said.