You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bus helps evacuate Mill Creek residents to fairgrounds

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Kooskoskie high water
Buy Now

High water on Mill Creek at the Kooskoskie area on Mill Creek Road on Thursday afternoon.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

At 3 a.m. today, Walla Walla Public Schools transportation supervisor John Griffith got a call from Walla Walla County officials requesting a school bus to help evacuate families from the Mill Creek area due to flooding.

Griffith said he's sent a 78-passenger bus to help ferry people to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.

“It’s pretty awful up there on top. I was there at Kiwanis Camp yesterday and the creek was taking trees out.”

Superintendent Wade Smith said the district will not be able to provide transportation for families in the Mill Creek area today beyond Klicker’s Berries & Antiques, 3300 Isaacs Ave.

“There’s just no safe way to turn a bus around,” Smith said.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers education in the Walla Walla Valley. She also writes a column, Home Place, usually highlighting family life and slices of local life.