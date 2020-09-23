A barge near the mouth of the Snake River east of Pasco was sending up an ugly black plume of smoke on Tuesday morning.
The barge is docked at the Port of Walla Walla's Burbank property on Grain Terminal Drive, just off U.S. Highway 12.
Initial reports to police said the barge is loaded with scrap metal, and no one was onboard.
When firefighters arrived they reported that they were trying to keep the fire from spreading.
The Environmental Protection Agency was being called to possibly put booms in the water to stop the spread of any oil and fuel leaks.