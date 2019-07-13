PASCO — Two Burbank residents were injured in a collision Friday afternoon several miles east of Pasco on U.S. Highway 12.

Sherry L. Rowe, 72, of Burbank, was driving east in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on the highway when westbound 17-year-old driver Renee E. Williams of Kennewick failed to yield the right of way and turned her 2016 Toyota Corolla at the A Street intersection in the path of Rowe’s vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Rowe’s Tahoe struck the Corolla. The collision injured both drivers and the passenger in Rowe’s vehicle, 68-year-old Everett E. Rowe of Burbank. Sherry and Everett Rowe were transported to Lourdes Medical Center. Williams was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, WSP reported.

Williams faces second-degree negligent driving charges, police said.