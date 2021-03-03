KENNEWICK — A Walla Walla County woman with undisclosed injuries was taken to Trios Hospital in Kennewick after she was involved in a collision just outside of town Wednesday.
Brittany A. Hall, 30, of Burbank, was driving on state Route 397 two miles southeast of Kennewick when her vehicle was struck in an intersection at Haney Road. The other vehicle was driven by Vincent M. Arel, 17, of Kennewick.
According to a Washington State Patrol report, Arel was stopped and then failed to yield to Hall before proceeding across the intersection.
Arel, who was not injured in the collision, was cited for an “unsafe start from stop.”
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.