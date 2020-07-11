Burbank motorcyclist injured Friday in Richland after striking sign

RICHLAND — A Burbank man was injured after he collided with a road sign while driving a motorcycle Friday night.
Tyceon R. Moncrief, 29, was riding on Interstate 182 and was taking Exit 5B around 9:02 p.m., according to a report from Washington State Patrol.
Moncrief left the roadway, struck the sign and came to a stop. According to the report, Moncrief was driving too fast, which allegedly led to the accident.
Moncrief sustained unspecified injuries from the crash and was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Kennewick. On-duty nurses at the hospital did not comment on his condition.
Moncrief was wearing a helmet when he was riding, according to state patrol.
He was cited for second-degree negligent driving, not having insurance and not having a motorcycle endorsement.
Moncrief's 2003 Harley-Davidson FXDWG was damaged and towed from the scene, according to state patrol.