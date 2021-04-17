KENNEWICK — A Burbank man and a Kennewick woman were recently injured in a head-on collision in Finley, according to Washington State Patrol.
Burbank man Jason L. Palmer, 46, was driving a 1993 Kenworth dump truck on state Route 397 at its intersection with East Perkins Road on Thursday afternoon, April 15, when his truck was struck by a vehicle that crossed over the center line, according to a report from WSP.
The driver of the car that hit Palmer's truck was Joseline Y. Tene Huerta, 21, of Kennewick.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts but were injured and taken to Trios Health in Kennewick. Palmer was treated and released Thursday, but Tene Huerta was taken to another hospital with unspecified injuries, according to Trios staff.
Tene Huerta's 2013 Kia Forte was totaled and towed from the scene, and Palmer's truck had some damage but was not totaled.
Tene Huerta was cited for second-degree negligent driving, according to the report. The reason for the crash is still under investigation.
According to the Tri-City Herald, the crash caused traffic to back up on the heavily used highway.