PENDLETON — A Burbank man was injured Tuesday morning northwest of Pendleton when his semitractor-trailer rolled onto its side.

William A. Morton, 25, was driving a Volvo semitruck just before 9:40 a.m. north on Highway 37 at milepost 14 when the truck rolled onto its side, according to Oregon State Police.

Morton was taken to Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston for minor injuries, a release stated. He was treated and released Tuesday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Morton also arranged for removal of the vehicle, and Oregon Emergency Response System removed diesel spilled from the vehicle.