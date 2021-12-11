KENNEWICK — A Burbank man was injured Friday, Dec. 10, in a two-vehicle crash in the Tri-Cities.
Gerald D. Sleater, 48, was driving south in a 1930 Ford Model Coupe on state Route 397 when his vehicle was struck by a car turning onto Columbia Drive inside Kennewick city limits at about 10:40 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol
Benjamin S. Kofoed, 45, of Glennwood, Washington, was driving the other vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Accent. He was heading north on the highway and failed to yield the right of way while turning, according to the WSP report.
Sleater, who was not wearing a seat belt in the classic '30s car, was transported by ambulance to Trios Health in Kennewick. His condition was not immediately available.
Kofoed was not injured, according to Washington State Patrol. He was cited for failing to yield.
Both vehicles were totaled.
