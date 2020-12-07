PASCO — Four juveniles, including one from Walla Walla County, were injured Sunday morning when a vehicle rolled on Interstate 182 approaching Road 68 in Pasco.

Madison L. Mora, 17, of Richland, was driving the Subaru Outback east on I-182 at 2:35 a.m. when the vehicle rolled, according to a Washington State Patrol release.

The cause of the accident was driving too fast for the conditions of the road, officials wrote.

Mora and a 17-year-old from Burbank were transported to Lourdes Medical Center for their injuries.

A 14-year-old from Richland and a 16-year-old, whose location was listed as unknown, were also transported to Lourdes Medical Center.

All four patients were treated and released, according to a spokesperson for Lourdes Medical Center.

The vehicle was totaled.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.