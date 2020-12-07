PASCO — Four juveniles, including one from Walla Walla County, were injured Sunday morning when a vehicle rolled on Interstate 182 approaching Road 68 in Pasco.
Madison L. Mora, 17, of Richland, was driving the Subaru Outback east on I-182 at 2:35 a.m. when the vehicle rolled, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
The cause of the accident was driving too fast for the conditions of the road, officials wrote.
Mora and a 17-year-old from Burbank were transported to Lourdes Medical Center for their injuries.
A 14-year-old from Richland and a 16-year-old, whose location was listed as unknown, were also transported to Lourdes Medical Center.
All four patients were treated and released, according to a spokesperson for Lourdes Medical Center.
The vehicle was totaled.