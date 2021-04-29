Walla Walla County is hosting a free tire disposal event in Burbank on Saturday, May 1.
"Tire Amnesty Day" will go from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5, 460 W. Humorist Road, Burbank, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.
Only county residents will be allowed to drop off tires, according to the post. Oversized tires, such as tractor tires and tires more than 36 inches in diameter, will not be accepted.
The post noted that residents may drop off up to 15 regular-size car, motorcycle, SUV or pickup truck tires.