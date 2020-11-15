The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during October.
Walla Walla Sanitation Department
414 Landfill Road
$20,000 - Tenant improvements - remodel to create break room
Lodge Apartments LLC
351 E. Rose St.
$240,000 - Tenant improvements - office spaces
Contractor: Exxel Pacific Contractors
David Thompson
8 N. Colville St.
$2,000 - Construct partition wall between kitchen and dining room as the latter becomes retail space
Abajian-Wasser LLC
2800 Isaacs Ave.
$40,000 - Change of occupancy - install self-contained paint booth and paint mixing booth
Contractor: Lemay Flooring
James & Brenda Harold
8 E. Rose St.
$5,000 - Repair deck structure in parking lot over Mill Creek
Contractor: KC Industries Inc.
Corliss Motor Company
11 N. Colville St.
$32,383 - Stem wall repair
Contractor: Double T Construction
City of Walla Walla
720 Sprague Ave.
$8,758.40 - Construct 140-square-foot corridor for drive-thru delivery windows
Contractor: KC Industries Inc.
Vision and Destiny Properties
416 Wellington Ave.
$70,000 - Tenant improvements - install walls to create spa rooms
Contractor: Envision Custom Homes
Kyle & Jamie Williams
861/863 Wallowa Drive
$323,327.20 - Construct a 2,380-square-foot duplex with 672-square-foot garage and 48-square-foot porch
Contractor: Stop Buy Here LLC
Gerald & Sharon Watts
1125 Helfer Place
$308,067.90 - Construct a 2,190-square-foot residence with 609-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot covered porch and 208-square-foot covered patio
Dashari Cinnamon
167 Barista Drive
$311,884.86 - Construct a 2,094-square-foot residence with 795-square-foot garage and 406-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Lexar Homes Yakima
Hayden Homes LLC
140 Claret Court
$309,711.08 - Construct a 2,192-square-foot residence with 740-square-foot garage, 72-square-foot patio and 98-square-foot covered porch
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Alfredo & Delira Plasencia
408 W. Maple St.
$248,876.60 - Construct a 1,895-square-foot residence with 396-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Macabeo Lopez
1419 S. Fourth Ave.
$208,196.38 - Construct a 1,477-square-foot residence with 483-square-foot garage and 120-square-foot covered patio
609 Alder LLC
609 W. Alder St.
$522,304.32 - Construct a 4,632-square-foot four-flex
Contractor: Stonecrest Builders Inc.
Stephen Towery
12 Whitman St.
$126,944.44 - Construct a 181-square-foot addition - remodel exisitng main floor bathroom and remodel to create powder room and laundry room on main floor
Contractor: Porter & Sons Construction
Susan Blackburn
785 Village Way
$160,813.66 - Construct a 344-square-foot residence addition, 48-square-foot garage addition, 96-square foot covered porch addition and 293-square-foot covered patio and remodel interior
Contractor: RBI Construction
Peter & Carolyn Korfiatis
1104 Alvarado Terrace
$75,000 - Remodel to include adding two bathrooms
Contractor: Wine Valley Home Restorations LLC
Elisabeth Kaiser
1463 S. Second Ave.
$92,364.80 - Install new trusses on flat roof and construct a 256-square-foot covered porch
Contractor: Winterbourne Construction
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during October.
Five Star Disaster Services
999 S.E. Admiral Place
$108,388 - Repair fire damaged interior kites and attic
Contractor: Five Star Disaster Services
NW Hillcrest Properties LLC
Southwest Silverstar Lane
$466,908 - Four-unit apartment building
Contractor: NW Hillcrest Properties LLC
T-Mobile
218 S.E. Fourth St.
$40,000 - Remove six antenna and install three new
Contractor: T-Mobile
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during October.
Sebastian & Shelah Nicoara
131 Daybreak Road
$437,065.08 - Construct a 3,248-square-foot residence with 872-square-foot covered porch/patio and 875-square-foot garage
Imel Family Living Trust 58
Bergevin Springs Road
$483,669.64 - Construct a 3,523-square-foot residence with 736-square-foot covered porch/patio and 1,329-square-foot garage
Contractor: Browning Construction LLC
Waylen & Julia Bruckelmyer
2467 Hanson Loop
$194,217.32 - Construct a 1,442-square-foot residence with 229-square-foot covered patio/porch and 522-square-foot garage
Contractor: Hammerstrom Construction Inc.
Oliver & Julie Batson
3554 Power Line Road
$550,726.54 - Construct a 4,427-square-foot, two-story residence with 1,649-square-foot covered patio and 1,083-square-foot garage
Contractor: Fazzari Construction Inc.
Bryan Garza & Kailei Grayson
100 Tuttle Lane
$355,494.38 - Construct a 2,703-square-foot, two-story residence with 358-square-foot covered patio and 693-squar-foot garage
Contractor: New Tradition Homes Inc.
Brian & Rebecca Phillips
48 W. Langdon Road
$213,075.46 - Construct a 1,551-square-foot residence with 377-square-foot covered porch/patio and 624-square-foot garage
Contractor: Emick Construction Inc.
Lance & Melinda Gregory
440 Summers Circle
$789,215.86 - 5,791-square-foot, two-story residence with 1,450-square-foot covered porches and 2,042-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Sandy R. MacDuffee Trust
89 Red Hawk Road
$458,904.10 - Construct a 3,335-square-foot residence with 700-square-foot covered porch/patio/deck and 1,460-square-foot garage
Emilio & Jen Nie Phuah Luna
2084 Pleasant St.
$377,987.54 - Construct a 2,383-square-foot residence with 732-square-foot basement, 621-square-foot covered porch and 1,157-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Sebastian & Shelah Nicoara
133 Daybreak Road
$202,877.36 - Construct an 816-square-foot accessory dwelling unit and 2,684-square-foot shop
Lance & Melinda Irvine
460 Summers Circle
$88,016 - Construct a detached 600-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 92-square-foot covered porch and 508-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Stephen & Martha Clinehens
4752 Russell Creek Road
$96,869.60 - Construct a 760-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 190-square-foot covered porch
Christie Otis & Jonathan Ulsh
1450 Sturm Ave.
$219,557.28 - Construct a 568-square-foot addition and interior remodel of existing residence
Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$250,000 - Phase 3A fire underground addition and renovation for modernizations
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.
Gale & Michele Power
152 Country Way
$93,750 - Construct a 3,750-square-foot steel shop
Contractor: Kralman Steel Structures Inc.
Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$180,000 - Phase 3A underground utilities - modernizations of school
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.