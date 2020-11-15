The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during October.

Walla Walla Sanitation Department

414 Landfill Road

$20,000 - Tenant improvements - remodel to create break room

Lodge Apartments LLC

351 E. Rose St.

$240,000 - Tenant improvements - office spaces

Contractor: Exxel Pacific Contractors

David Thompson

8 N. Colville St.

$2,000 - Construct partition wall between kitchen and dining room as the latter becomes retail space

Abajian-Wasser LLC

2800 Isaacs Ave.

$40,000 - Change of occupancy - install self-contained paint booth and paint mixing booth

Contractor: Lemay Flooring

James & Brenda Harold

8 E. Rose St.

$5,000 - Repair deck structure in parking lot over Mill Creek

Contractor: KC Industries Inc.

Corliss Motor Company

11 N. Colville St.

$32,383 - Stem wall repair

Contractor: Double T Construction

City of Walla Walla

720 Sprague Ave.

$8,758.40 - Construct 140-square-foot corridor for drive-thru delivery windows

Contractor: KC Industries Inc.

Vision and Destiny Properties

416 Wellington Ave.

$70,000 - Tenant improvements - install walls to create spa rooms

Contractor: Envision Custom Homes

Kyle & Jamie Williams

861/863 Wallowa Drive

$323,327.20 - Construct a 2,380-square-foot duplex with 672-square-foot garage and 48-square-foot porch

Contractor: Stop Buy Here LLC

Gerald & Sharon Watts

1125 Helfer Place

$308,067.90 - Construct a 2,190-square-foot residence with 609-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot covered porch and 208-square-foot covered patio

Dashari Cinnamon

167 Barista Drive

$311,884.86 - Construct a 2,094-square-foot residence with 795-square-foot garage and 406-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Lexar Homes Yakima

Hayden Homes LLC

140 Claret Court

$309,711.08 - Construct a 2,192-square-foot residence with 740-square-foot garage, 72-square-foot patio and 98-square-foot covered porch

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Alfredo & Delira Plasencia

408 W. Maple St.

$248,876.60 - Construct a 1,895-square-foot residence with 396-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Macabeo Lopez

1419 S. Fourth Ave.

$208,196.38 - Construct a 1,477-square-foot residence with 483-square-foot garage and 120-square-foot covered patio

609 Alder LLC

609 W. Alder St.

$522,304.32 - Construct a 4,632-square-foot four-flex

Contractor: Stonecrest Builders Inc.

Stephen Towery

12 Whitman St.

$126,944.44 - Construct a 181-square-foot addition - remodel exisitng main floor bathroom and remodel to create powder room and laundry room on main floor

Contractor: Porter & Sons Construction

Susan Blackburn

785 Village Way

$160,813.66 - Construct a 344-square-foot residence addition, 48-square-foot garage addition, 96-square foot covered porch addition and 293-square-foot covered patio and remodel interior

Contractor: RBI Construction

Peter & Carolyn Korfiatis

1104 Alvarado Terrace

$75,000 - Remodel to include adding two bathrooms

Contractor: Wine Valley Home Restorations LLC

Elisabeth Kaiser

1463 S. Second Ave.

$92,364.80 - Install new trusses on flat roof and construct a 256-square-foot covered porch

Contractor: Winterbourne Construction

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during October.

Five Star Disaster Services

999 S.E. Admiral Place

$108,388 - Repair fire damaged interior kites and attic

Contractor: Five Star Disaster Services

NW Hillcrest Properties LLC

Southwest Silverstar Lane

$466,908 - Four-unit apartment building

Contractor: NW Hillcrest Properties LLC

T-Mobile

218 S.E. Fourth St.

$40,000 - Remove six antenna and install three new

Contractor: T-Mobile

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during October.

Sebastian & Shelah Nicoara

131 Daybreak Road

$437,065.08 - Construct a 3,248-square-foot residence with 872-square-foot covered porch/patio and 875-square-foot garage

Imel Family Living Trust 58

Bergevin Springs Road

$483,669.64 - Construct a 3,523-square-foot residence with 736-square-foot covered porch/patio and 1,329-square-foot garage

Contractor: Browning Construction LLC

Waylen & Julia Bruckelmyer

2467 Hanson Loop

$194,217.32 - Construct a 1,442-square-foot residence with 229-square-foot covered patio/porch and 522-square-foot garage

Contractor: Hammerstrom Construction Inc.

Oliver & Julie Batson

3554 Power Line Road

$550,726.54 - Construct a 4,427-square-foot, two-story residence with 1,649-square-foot covered patio and 1,083-square-foot garage

Contractor: Fazzari Construction Inc.

Bryan Garza & Kailei Grayson

100 Tuttle Lane

$355,494.38 - Construct a 2,703-square-foot, two-story residence with 358-square-foot covered patio and 693-squar-foot garage

Contractor: New Tradition Homes Inc.

Brian & Rebecca Phillips

48 W. Langdon Road

$213,075.46 - Construct a 1,551-square-foot residence with 377-square-foot covered porch/patio and 624-square-foot garage

Contractor: Emick Construction Inc.

Lance & Melinda Gregory

440 Summers Circle

$789,215.86 - 5,791-square-foot, two-story residence with 1,450-square-foot covered porches and 2,042-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Sandy R. MacDuffee Trust

89 Red Hawk Road

$458,904.10 - Construct a 3,335-square-foot residence with 700-square-foot covered porch/patio/deck and 1,460-square-foot garage

Emilio & Jen Nie Phuah Luna

2084 Pleasant St.

$377,987.54 - Construct a 2,383-square-foot residence with 732-square-foot basement, 621-square-foot covered porch and 1,157-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Sebastian & Shelah Nicoara

133 Daybreak Road

$202,877.36 - Construct an 816-square-foot accessory dwelling unit and 2,684-square-foot shop

Lance & Melinda Irvine

460 Summers Circle

$88,016 - Construct a detached 600-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 92-square-foot covered porch and 508-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Stephen & Martha Clinehens

4752 Russell Creek Road

$96,869.60 - Construct a 760-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 190-square-foot covered porch

Christie Otis & Jonathan Ulsh

1450 Sturm Ave.

$219,557.28 - Construct a 568-square-foot addition and interior remodel of existing residence

Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$250,000 - Phase 3A fire underground addition and renovation for modernizations

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.

Gale & Michele Power

152 Country Way

$93,750 - Construct a 3,750-square-foot steel shop

Contractor: Kralman Steel Structures Inc.

Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$180,000 - Phase 3A underground utilities - modernizations of school

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.

 