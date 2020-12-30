Editor’s note: In this weeklong series, the Union-Bulletin will focus on the upside of 2020. Despite a pandemic, historic floods and more, not all news in 2020 was bad news; sometimes our staff reported on heartwarming stories of communities coming together, people working for good in the Valley and businesses defying odds.
Construction was on the rise in 2020.
And not just in housing and apartment complexes, as indicated by staggering sales of lumber this year.
People around the Valley also took time to be constructive with their time, building new garden beds, finally doing that long-dreamed home addition and sometimes pitching in to help around the community.
In today's edition of "On the Upside: 2020," we look at some of the ways people in the Valley literally and figuratively built each other up.
Gem of a moment
In the middle of June, the little town of Athena had a reason for their faces to be lit up.
The Gem Theatre, long vacant and dim, got to shine its lights for the first time in more than 50 years after the tireless work of local volunteers.
Sheila Hagar wrote about how after being donated to the city in 2004, a nonprofit was founded to help carry out the mission of reopening the theater as a performance center.
As of June, $1.3 million had been raised, which eventually led to the shining moment where Rob McIntyre, the project's de facto leader, got to flip the switch.
On a June evening, the clouds parted, the rain let up and dusk fell over Athena as the little Gem Theatre was alight again.
“This was a watershed thing,” McIntyre said the next day.
Next up, another $200,000 is needed for stage equipment.
Seating by SEATech
All of a sudden, every student became a home-schooled one in 2020.
The quick shift to online instruction and "learning from home" meant some students were without a desks to learn on at home.
Not only were desks probably not high on parents' school supply list, some just couldn't afford such an item.
That's where the students at SEATech were able to see to a project that would seat students at home.
Jeremy Burnham wrote about the endeavor by the Walla Walla technical skills school.
Burnham wrote about the specific need that parents of elementary age students were facing. Either the families asked directly for help or teachers noticed the lack of furniture. And even if they could purchase a desk, stores were rapidly selling out of affordable ones.
At the time in early December, SEATech was able to build 25 desks for elementary students, but donations from local building supply companies will allow them to make up to 40.
The desks are sturdy, high quality and treated with fresh paint.
Sharpstein Elementary School Principal Maria Garcia expressed great gratitude for the work of SEATech instructor Eric Matson and his volunteers and students.
For the Winn barn
Another old, landmark building not far from Athena in the town of Weston was also looking worse for the wear.
Built 15 years after the Gem Theatre, the barn on the Winn family homestead took 30 men to build in 30 days, back in 1916.
More than 100 years later, the barn is now used as a wedding venue and has been shown plenty of love by the Winn family through the generations.
However, the barn was still old and badly needed a new roof.
A patchwork quilt of light beams shone through the barn's ceiling on sunny days.
Chloe LeValley wrote about the financial sacrifice of Preston and Arlene Winn as they passed down the barn to their daughter, Kendra Winn Seymor, and her husband, Tim.
When a historical grant from the state of Oregon fell through, the Winns opted to front $50,000 from their own retirement in order to make the repairs.
The money invested means the barn, for the first time in their family's history, will be passed to another generation without any debt attached.
The family has also made other upgrades that they hope will serve well for the next season of weddings.
Honorable mention: Picking up Plucker barn
It wasn't just flooding that hit the Valley this year — we also got our fair share of wind storms whipping through.
One of those storms brought tornado-like winds and badly damaged areas not protected by wind-breaks, Karlene Ponti wrote in October.
The storm pounded down the historic barn on Touchet North Road belonging to the Plucker family.
Since early June, Bill Plucker has been turning over the battered beams and boards, searching for wood to reclaim and re-purpose.
Family members built tables, picture frames, headboards and more to keep the old barn in the family, but in a different way.
Like a metaphor for this look-back on 2020, the Pluckers were able to salvage some good in the wake of wreckage.
In tomorrow's final installment of "On the Upside: 2020," we observe some of the odd, goofy and lovable stories of 2020.