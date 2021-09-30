The Hendricks brothers — Preston, 10, Riley, 8, and Lucas, 4 — are at it again.
The trio sells pumpkins they grow to benefit a local family. This year, proceeds they raise will help with infant Parker Rakestraw’s medical expenses, said the young entrepreneurs' mother, Kelsey Hendricks.
From 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, the boys will open their "secret" pumpkin patch for sales at 84978 Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.
At 26 weeks gestation, Mikayla Rakestraw was taken by air ambulance to Spokane with pregnancy complications. At 28 weeks gestation, daughter Parker Grace Rakestraw was born at 2 pounds 8 ounces on May 20, 2021.
"Over the last few months, Parker has been fighting and getting stronger" in Sacred Heart's newborn intensive care unit, Kelsey Rakestraw said.
Parker had her first brain surgery in June for a grade-3 brain bleed. With her second surgery in August, doctors removed her previously placed reservoir and placed a permanent VP shunt.
At 15 weeks, on Sept. 4, she weighed 9 pounds and came back to the Milton-Freewater home she shares with her mom and dad, Kyle Rakestraw.
All proceeds from the pumpkin sale will support Parker and her family, Kelsey Hendricks said. Baked goods will also be sold.
"Come take pictures, get your pumpkins, have a great time and support a local family," she said.
