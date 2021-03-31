A tree branch at Pioneer Park which appeared in many generations of family photos and was a memory for many who climbed it as a kid will soon come back to Walla Walla in a new form.
The branch was removed in 2019 because it was rotting and posed a potential hazard to public safety.
Mark Anderson, who established the Foundry, had offered up the Foundry's services and donated time and materials to cast a bronze sculpture of the famous branch. He died in 2019, and his children and others at the Foundry are carrying on his legacy.
Walla Walla Foundry crew members were conducting a pre-fit on the metal armature that will serve as the tree branch sculpture's skeleton Wednesday afternoon, March 31.
The armature will be brought back to the Foundry, where the sculpture is expected to be finished and installed by April 30 for an Arbor Day unveiling.
The sculpture contains a metal toxic for trees, so the sculpture won’t fully touch the tree. There will be a stainless steel armature that supports the branch and is inside the bronze sculpture. That will be a part of the vertical support, which previously braced the original tree branch, said Jay Anderson, Mark Anderson’s son, and one of the Foundry managers.
He imagines eventually there will be golden spots where many people have touched the sculpture and some different colors will appear over time like green.
“I think it will really be a sculpture that ages in a really noticeable and interesting way, I think because of how people will interact with it," Jay Anderson said. "If you ever see a high-traffic sculpture in a major city, it always will have a very worn area where everyone likes to touch it. I think my hope would be that this sculpture builds character as people use it sort of like they used to use it.”
The branch will be in its original spot by the gazebo on the park's southern end. It will be donated to the city of Walla Walla, he said.
There will be a plaque to include the sculpture's title, The London Plane Branch, named after the tree species the original branch was from and commemorate the famous hub for climbing. It will also say it was donated by Mark and Patty Anderson of the Walla Walla Foundry with a small note — in memory of Mark Anderson.
“That was sort of his last project as kind of an art supporter in town,” Jay Anderson said.
Mark Anderson was a lifelong resident of Walla Walla, and he had a real connection to the branch, he said. With his business, the Foundry, he could use his resources to give back to the community.
“Now that he’s passed, to us, it's particularly special because we’re just trying to honor his legacy and make sure that that takes place, and everybody at the Foundry is excited to see it happen,” Jay Anderson said.