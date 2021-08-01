Big Font was a big hit — and suffered a small one — Saturday night while performing in downtown Walla Walla at the Plaza on First, on South First Avenue.
One of the band members from the blues band was reportedly hit by an equipment bar on the stage that had collapsed in some wind, but the injury was minor, according to emergency personnel.
Walla Walla Fire Department staff said they responded, but it was a minor incident.
Dispatchers with Walla Walla Emergency Services Communication, or WESCOM, said nobody was taken to the hospital.
On Facebook, organizers from Downtown Walla Walla Foundation said all was well, and the show went on.
The stage had not collapsed, as some speculated online.
"Rumors sure travel fast," the organizers wrote.
Empty Pockets performed after Big Font. The bands played as part of the Summer Concert Series at the Plaza, hosted by the foundation and the city of Walla Walla.