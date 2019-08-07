Drivers will be required to take a detour this week around bridge work on U.S. Highway 12 near Walla Walla.

Westbound drivers will be redirected from the highway to the Isaacs Avenue exit, to Mill Creek Road to Interchange Road and back onto westbound Highway 12, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Eastbound drivers will be redirected from Interchange Road to Mill Creek Road and onto the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 12.

The detour is scheduled to begin today and last through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contractor crews with the Department of Transportation are making repairs to the bridge deck as part of the project to fix deteriorating sections of Highway 12. This project is scheduled to be complete later this summer.