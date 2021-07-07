This story is ongoing and will continue to be updated.

Update 7:58 p.m.: Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said early information indicates the fire started on the town's south hill. Flames devoured at least one building, possibly more, but the Head Start building was saved, Hall said.

"The problem is the wind keeps shifting direction and the fire keeps jumping all over," Hall said, noting the blaze was still active at nearly 8 p.m.

Hall said crews from around the Walla Walla Valley have responded to help Milton-Freewater's city and rural fire departments.

City utility officials had to make a choice to "de-energize" the electrical load for safety, the city manager said, and that has affected every house in town and beyond.

The situation is extremely dangerous for the crews who are digging around power poles to create a fire break to try and save the poles, Hall said.

Hall said she is also hearing some neighborhoods and Frazier Farmstead Museum have been in danger from the blaze.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.: Suzie Reitz, a spokeswoman for East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, said her agency has responded to the fire with a command vehicle, water tender and a brush truck. Our reporter on scene says it appears the flames have jumped two to three fire lines created so far.

Some neighbors at the southeast end of town have left their homes as a precaution, residents there said. More social media posts suggest the power is off on the southeast end of town as well.

VIDEO: Fire burning in the south end of Milton-Freewater; multiple fire crews on scene A fire is burning in the south end of Milton-Freewater, as seen from Milton Cemetery Road. U-B video by Greg Lehman.

UPDATE 7:23 p.m.: The fire jumped the fire line and a second fire line is being created. People posting on social media are reporting a power failure up the Walla Walla River from this fire. Flames have increased again burning steadily toward the northeast.

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.: Fire activity appears to be stymied by wind in this case. Several Pacific Power & Light trucks are at the scene.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m.

Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said she was headed to her office to touch base with officials and will have more information later.

The fire has reached the fire break. Crews appear to be gaining some control over the flames.

———

The Union-Bulletin has one reporter on scene and a photographer headed to the location.

The fire has destroyed at least one building in that area. It appears to have jumped Mill Street and Walla Walla River Road and is now burning across the top of the hills near the east side of town

Flames are headed toward a gravel pit and the Milton-Freewater cemetery.