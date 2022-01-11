Christmas tree pickup coming

Local Boy Scouts and other helpers have been building animal habitat from local Christmas trees at Bennington Lake.

 Al Sutlick, courtesy

The members of Walla Walla's Boy Scouts of America are ready to rescue homes from unwanted Christmas trees once again.

In turn, the youth will use the once-live trees to build wildlife habitat for songbirds, game birds and small mammals at Bennington Lake. The brush piles constructed in the wildlife areas on the east side of the lake are attractive to rabbits and ground-nesting birds such as quail and pheasant in particular, said tree pick up coordinator Al Sutlick.

The tree pickup will take place throughout Walla Walla, College Place and outlying neighborhoods this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16. The scouts will systematically work every street in the area, but due to the large area and the number of trees to be picked up, they cannot accept appointments.

Trees should be left near the curb or as close to the front of your property as possible by 7 a.m. on Jan. 15. If your tree has not been retrieved up by 3 p.m. the next day, email to treepickup@troop305.net.

The collection is free, but donations are accepted and pooled between the boys working. People are asked not to attach an envelope with money to the tree, due to the possibility of theft.

The funds will be dedicated to BSA summer camp, equipment and uniforms, Sutlick said.

Scouts have been providing this service to the Walla Walla area for more than 35 years, he said.

