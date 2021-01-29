Update: 3:05 p.m., Friday
A bomb threat at the Walla Walla Regional Airport was deemed to be unfounded and was similar to other threats received around the U.S. recently, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
According to a release from the office, the threat came in at 1:23 p.m. when someone reportedly threatened the airport by demanding money under threat of an explosive device going off at a controlled time.
The building and surrounding areas were evacuated, according to the release, and federal agencies were notified. The TSA, Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and area law enforcement agencies and fire departments all responded to the scene.
Two helicopters were seen flying together en route to the airport at 2 p.m. Friday, shortly after the Walla Walla Police Department notified people the potential bomb threat through its smartphone app.
By 2:31 p.m., law enforcement determined that the "threat was not of a credible source," according to the release. The building that was threatened was searched and the area was not determined to be under any immediate threat, the release noted.
"This threat is identical to others, which have been received around the country," the release stated. "This was confirmed by TSA all the way up their chain of command to Washington, D.C."
The sheriff's office referred any other questions regarding the incident to the FBI.
The office thanked local first responders for acting quickly to get to the airport.
UPDATE: 2:37 p.m. Friday
Walla Walla police are reporting the bomb threat at the airport was cleared at just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, a spokesperson for the Walla Walla Police Department, said in an email that there is "no more threat, and operations are continuing back to normal" at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
The U-B is closely following this developing story.
Original story:
Local law enforcement are investigating a potential bomb threat at the Walla Walla Regional Airport, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
In an alert sent on its smartphone app just before 2 p.m. Friday, the department said the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol "are actively investigating a bomb threat" at the airport. Police urged people to stay out of the area.
No other information was provided.
The U-B will be following this developing story.