A "suspicious item" found this morning in the east parking lot of Providence St. Mary Medical Center has caused the lot and eastside buildings to be locked down.
Law enforcement responded at 7:52 a.m., and the bomb squad has been called, according to Walla Walla Police Department's social media page.
People are asked not to go to the hospital unless it's necessary. People seeking emergency care can go to the south side of the hospital on Willow Street. Private vehicles can enter at the Cancer Center on Willow Street.
More details will be provided at a 10:20 a.m. media briefing. Check back for updates.