Boeing reported a $2.4 billion net loss for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday morning and sharply cut commercial aircraft production, a reflection of how the dual crises facing the beleaguered jet-maker are likely to affect its bottom line for years.
Revenue fell 25%, to $11.8 billion, driven by a precipitous 71% drop in commercial airplane deliveries. The company's operating loss came in at $4.79 per share, worse than analysts' expectations.
Boeing is still seeking regulators' confidence in the embattled 737 Max jet, which has been grounded for nearly 18 months after a pair of crashes killed 346 people. And the company is undergoing a painful transition toward what executives acknowledge will be significantly lower demand for new commercial jets as the company's airline customers fight for their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.