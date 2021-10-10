Recently, the city removed several high-ranking staff members. If you had been (or currently were serving) at the time, what would be (or what was) your response to the mayor’s decision?
When the staff members' positions were removed by the mayor, I was not serving. Many details of the firing are not public knowledge, and therefore, I can not accurately form an opinion on the matter. These such actions, taken by the mayor, were made after long and careful consideration on his part.
Do you believe the utility tax hike passed this year to help fund Columbia County law enforcement is good for the citizens of the city? Explain why or why not.
The utility tax hike was needed to help fund Columbia County law enforcement. However, I do have ideas that I hope to share with the City Council in regards to how auxiliary revenue could be generated to assist our local law enforcement.
What is the most important issue to you as a candidate?
The most important issue that we are facing is the city's ability to not only sustain, but to thrive financially. We need to consider Dayton as not only a small town, but as a small business. Anticipating the needs of our community and planning for those needs is paramount. In order to grow, we need to look to the future while learning from the past.
What qualifies you for this position and what personal qualities make you a good fit?
When I was approached several months ago, it was brought to my attention that the City Council was in need of viable candidates to occupy seats. As a 45-year-old citizen and small business owner, I feel that I will bring diversity and perhaps some fresh perspectives to the City Council.
Much discussion these days has been about the division of opinions regarding COVID-19-related mandates. What role do you believe City Council should or should not play in encouraging or discouraging those mandates?
It is my opinion that the purpose of the City Council has nothing to do with the mandate. Simply, it is brought to us on a state level via the governor. Personally, I have no problem taking two seconds to cover my face when in a public space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.