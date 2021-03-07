College Place police now have body cameras, enabling video documentation of police actions, the police department announced Friday, March 5.
The effort was prioritized, despite its hefty price tag, because of community feedback and leaders encouraging transparency in policing, said College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras.
“We’ve been wanting them for a while,” Tomaras said.
The plan was to implement the cameras in 2022 as part of a long-term strategic plan, but it was added to his budget a year early.
“(It’s) a huge commitment from our city leaders because it’s $200,000,” Tomaras said. Plus they had to hire another part-time staff member to handle public disclosure requests for the recorded footage, he said.
The city purchased 15 Axon Body 3 cameras with server storage and redaction software, plus new Axon Tasers for each of the 14 officers, according to a release from the department. The $202,000 price tag is spread out over a five-year contract with Axon.
Officers will be required to begin recording every single time they’re called to service and must inform people they’re being filmed, according to the release.
The decision to add the cameras this year was made in unison with Tomaras, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello, Mayor Norma L. Hernández and the College Place City Council.
Rizitiello, Hernández and Tomaras also began the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board in response to civil unrest in the U.S. in 2020 centered around the country’s policing tactics and mistreatment of minorities.
“We are very fortunate to have community trust here,” Tomaras said of his city. “But I also know it’s a very fragile thing, and you can lose that trust with one incident.”
Tomaras said that throughout last year he reached out to community members and listened to feedback, including from the advisory board. He said the cameras are another way to deepen trust between law enforcement and residents.
In Walla Walla, body cameras have also been asked for by community members, including members of Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber’s advisory board, but leaders said it’s no simple thing.
“(We’re) still looking for money,” Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa said.
The cameras were added to the city’s legislative priorities in hopes that state funding could possibly be the solution to buying the cameras. Otherwise, the city budget would have to be drastically altered.
Shawa said city staff spoke with state Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, the chairman of the House Public Safety Committee, last week.
“It’s just a difficult cost for us to absorb this year and probably for the next couple years,” Shawa said.
His staff spoke with Goodman, letting him know the city is wanting the cameras, but the cost could easily be in excess of $250,000, not to mention additional staffing requirements.
“We’re interested, we’re supporting it and we’re supporting the state looking at this and perhaps considering funding for cities,” Shawa said.