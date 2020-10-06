This brief has been modified to include additional information.
A field fire suspected to be started intentionally ignited the shell of a fiberglass boat Saturday afternoon at 712 W. Moore St. in Walla Walla, fire officials say.
An investigation is underway. Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Eric Knudson said the cause is believed to be arson.
The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched at 3:55 p.m. and had the fire out by 4:10 p.m, according to Jennifer Scott spokeswoman for the Walla Walla Fire Department. Station 1 and Station 2 crews responded.
The fire was close to a structure but did not cause any other damage, Scott said.
The boat was burned so badly that its registration could not be recovered to determine ownership, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.