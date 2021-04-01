The Waitsburg Celebration Days executive board voted March 15 to cancel the 2021 event, the second year in a row.
The board's decision was based on the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Washington: Roadmap to Recovery recommendations for holding events outdoor and indoor events.
“There are too many variables and unknowns to move forward with this event in the spring of this year. We look forward to resuming with WCD in May 2022," board secretary Abby Grende told the The Times in Waitsburg.
Communication with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Washington State Department of Transportation indicated that approval for necessary permits and documents is still limited, The Times reported.
Waitsburg Celebration Days organizers will begin meeting again at a later date. Volunteers are sought open board seats, both president and vice president. For more details contact Grende at abbysot@hotmail.com.