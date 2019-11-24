BMAC's turkey meal distribution will help feed 475 families

Free turkey dinners to feed about 475 families have the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank feeling particularly thankful this year.
Donations of “Turkey Bucks” from both Walla Walla Safeway locations and Albertsons have raised $21,000 this year — the equivalent that fundraising efforts have raised from the previous three years combined, said Food Bank Director Jeff Mathias.
The money funds meals distributed at the Thanksgiving holiday. In this case: Tuesday, 2-5 p.m., at the Food Bank, 921 W. Cherry St. Participants can pick up the meals either in a drive-thru line or by walking up.
Mathias said more than 80 dinners have been donated from Key Technology. The rest — about 390 — will be picked up from Safeway and Albertsons stores.
Tuesday’s pickup event runs similarly to the operation’s mobile food banks last summer. There are no eligibility or documentation requirements to receive a meal. One box per address will be given to the head of household at the address. Recipients should expect to provide the address and the ages of the people living in the home. Families should enter Cherry Street from 13th Street to form a single-file line.
A pickup for a neighbor or relative may be allowed, provided the person collecting the food can provide the required information, Mathias said.
The boxes will include frozen turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and dinner rolls.
Mathias said streamlined communication that clearly indicates the donated funds stay in the community may have continued to the spike in donations this year. He lauded the grocery store employees who got the word out about the promotion. The dinging of a bell each time a customer donated at the register may also have increased awareness and interest, he added.
“That got a lot of peoples’ attention,” Mathias said.