By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla City Council will meet on Monday to talk about the health of the community.
Meghan DeBolt, executive Director of the Blue Zones Project, will give city leaders an overview of the organization at a 4 p.m. work session via Zoom.
Blue Zones Project, a nonprofit health organization acquired by Adventist Health, works with cities and counties across the United States and Canada to make healthy choices easier through changes to the community’s environment, policy, and social networks leading to lengthening lives, according to a previous release.
“Our major areas of focus will be policy, worksites, organizations and engagement with community members and community coalitions and also the education sector,” DeBolt said.
Communities already onboard with Blue Zones have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs, according to the release.
DeBolt will give a 30-minute presentation. She said she will explain some of the research of Dan Buettner, founder, and National Geographic Fellow, who discovered the longest-lived communities in the world and what was learned from those communities on how people from them had long healthy lives.
She will also present how lessons can be used to create a community well-being implementation program.
DeBolt said she will pinpoint intersections between potential Blue Zones Project and city initiatives and how the two entities can work together.
The project will work with the cities of Walla Walla and College Place and Walla Walla County, she said.
She will also discuss how Walla Walla could become a Blue Zones Worksite. Such worksites promote evidence-based actions and lifestyle principles to create healthier work environments for employees.
She will layout the process and timeline for the Blue Zone’s project.
From now through April Blue Zone will focus on doing in-depth local community measurements of health indicators and social determinants, using the data for strategic planning and implementation for the final three years of the project, she said.
“I’m really excited to have some local primary data collection happening here, where we can get a 2021 picture of the health and well being of the Walla Walla Valley,” said DeBolt, the former director of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.