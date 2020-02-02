Blue Mountain Land Trust seeks survey takers

The Blue Mountain Land Trust is seeking people to fill out an online survey to help the group draft a conservation plan for the region.
The plan would be used to guide the trust's priorities in conservation for the next five years, according to an email sent to the U-B.
The 12-question survey asks people about their thoughts on the most beneficial strategies for conservation in the Blue Mountains. It also asks general questions about the region and the land trust itself.
The survey can be found online by going to ubne.ws/bmltsurvey.
The Blue Mountain Land Trust partners with private land-owners to preserve the natural, scenic and agricultural value of private land, according to the trust's website.
The trust also provides education about nature and conservation. They also work to enhance and sustain recreational access in the Blue Mountain region of Southeastern Washington and Eastern Oregon.