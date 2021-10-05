This year’s Blue Mountain Humane Society Fall Furr Ball is taking a Furr-Lough. That is to say the 2021 auction, BMHS’s biggest fundraiser, will be virtual instead of live from Oct. 10-16.
The benefit supports animals in need in the Walla Walla Valley, said Anelecia Burns with BMHS communications. It raises essential operating funds to keep the shelter open and running smoothly, she said.
“The auction is taking the place of the agency’s annual fundraising event Fall Furr Ball due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
The event is traditionally a fundraising gala with dinner and live and silent auctions that went virtual in 2020 and 2021 in response to the coronavirus.
Bidders can register ahead of time at ubne.ws/furrlough. Bidding will open for registered participants at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, and will close at 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. All auction items have been donated by generous local businesses and community members, so 100% of proceeds will benefit the animals and shelter programs.
Auction lots include local wine and one-of-a-kind items and experiences, wine-barrel furniture hand-crafted by the Washington State Penitentiary Sustainable Practices lab and professional photo sessions of their pets by Catching Beauty Photography, to be featured as monthly calendar models in Blue Mountain Humane Society’s 2023 calendar.
BMHS was founded in 1967 to create positive outcomes for animals in the Walla Walla Valley. The Society has evolved to include a humane, state-of-the-art shelter designed to serve companion animals.
Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday at the shelter, located at 7 E. George St.
For more information, contact Chesalyn Melgar at events@bluemountainhumane.org or call at 509-525-2452.
