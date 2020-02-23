Blue Mountain Humane Society survives furry flooding frenzy

Amanda Eaton said she woke up suddenly at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.
“I had a feeling something wasn’t right,” she said.
After glancing quickly outside her Waitsburg home on Preston Avenue, she realized the Touchet River was at her doorstep, higher than she’d ever seen it.
“I shook my kids awake.”
Everyone quickly went out to the truck except for Eaton’s husband, who couldn’t walk due to recent knee replacement. They called paramedics, who loaded him in the back. They had to remove a log from under the truck before they could drive, though.
“The road was washing away as we were backing out,” Eaton said. “I truly didn’t think it would be on the inside (of the house).”
With the exhaustion of finding homes for her many other animals earlier in the day — horses, pigs, chickens and more — the rush of evacuating people in the middle of the night, and believing the water wouldn’t rise any further, Eaton said the family left all but one of their eight dogs at home.
“Everyone said it was going to be fine, the weather report, it stopped raining,” she said.
After napping for a couple of hours at a relative’s Starbuck home, she received a message indicating a flash flood warning, so the family returned to fetch the dogs. They tied a rope between the truck and a house pillar to ensure the boat didn’t get carried downstream, as the current was swift.
The home stood in up to a foot and a half of water.
With the help of a neighbor and his 4x4, the last pooch, a 170-pound mastiff, was evacuated from the rising water, she said.
Eaton found pastures and places for everyone, but what would they do with the furry family members?
Blue Mountain Humane Society opened its doors to four of Eaton’s dogs and one cat, along with 23 other evacuated pets, as well as 15 strays during the early February flooding, said Sara Archer, BMHS executive director.
To help make room for those creatures, six adoptable dogs were transferred to Spokane shelters, she said. Penrod Kennels in Milton-Freewater took in five evacuees, and Haute Dog Pet Resort also stepped up, she said.
“The flood resulted in the greatest number of pets requiring emergency shelter in our history,” Archer wrote in an email.
During the pets’ stays, the required, free core vaccines (such as rabies) were given by BMHS staff even if they were housed in a different kennel, unless owners provided proof of vaccination.
Besides shelter, BMHS gave pet food upon request to anyone needing it, she said. People gave more than 4,000 pounds of pet food, she said, and it was provided to people who picked up their animals, too.
“We’re open seven days a week and are honored to share available supplies that can keep pets and people together,” Archer wrote.
Many might not know that in addition to helping with pets, the Humane Society was part of the effort to find shelter and feed livestock displaced by flooding.
“Fortunately, the four horses our volunteers assisted required very temporary relocation and shelter,” Archer stated. “All have all been returned to their home pastures. To support the lasting impact of displaced livestock, BMHS coordinated a delivery of donated high-quality hay to Waitsburg and to the Milton-Freewater area. We will continue to provide such assistance as needed throughout the coming months.”
Archer said BMHS’s partnerships with American Red Cross, the Christian Aid Center and the YWCA allows them to give emergency shelter to pets belonging to people sheltered.
“With the Red Cross, we have a MOU (memorandum of understanding) to deploy when they open a shelter and provide the kennels, dishes, food, bedding and ancillary needs to house pets near (or with) their owners,” she wrote.
“Some Red Cross shelter sites require that pets be housed in a separate building, but we make every effort to keep pets and people together.”
Most of the furry evacuees have returned to their homes, Archer said, and the BMHS just needs one thing.
“Acknowledgement for the team that pulled together to support the need,” she said.
During all the evacuations, Eaton said, her family was assessing the damage, including replacing floorboards, drywall, cedar fencing and more. Many of her animals have been re-homed or surrendered, she said, as she couldn’t give them a place. However, she believed she’d keep two dogs, among others.
Their 1906 home, built without a foundation, remained on its spot on several acres of land, she said, while others with foundations were swept downstream. She said it has withstood several other major floods and she, too, has endured disaster. She said as a youngster, her family’s Chelan home was ravaged by a wildfire that spared nothing.
“I’ve been through one disaster,” she said. “I never thought I’d go through another.”
She also said she was trying to secure food for her livestock and ensure the home passed inspection so the family could begin again.
“Hopefully, he’ll give us the okay so we can get out butts back in here and rebuilding.”