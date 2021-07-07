The national Empty the Shelters adoption event at Blue Mountain Humane Society is July 7–11.
It is one of more than 180 participating shelters across 40 states.
BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring the quarterly effort that has helped more than 53,742 pets in area shelters find forever homes.
As part of its effort, the foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog, cat, puppy and kitten.
Adoption fees are $25 for adult cats, adult dogs and kittens $25 at Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 George St.
Find out more at facebook.com/bluemountainhumane and bluemountainhumane.org.
The Empty the Shelters program started in 2016 to encourage more families to adopt pets. Since its inception, the BISSELL foundation has expanded its efforts reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with 414 shelters. The goal is to find forever homes for 4,000 pets this summer.
“This is a perfect time to find your new best friend," said BMHS CEO Sara Archer.