Blue Mountain Community Foundation, in collaboration with the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health, is accepting grant proposals to address specific social challenges affecting residents of Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Successful proposals will address one of the following:
- Reducing barriers to housing, including includes access to services, affordability of resources and navigation of the current housing system in the area.
- Early learning and education, including centralizing services, coordinating education efforts and identification of community needs.
- Reducing barriers to behavioral health care, including improving access to care, knowledge of services and the navigation of those.
Nonprofit organizations, public agencies and religious, faith-based organizations located in or directly serving Walla Walla and Columbia counties are eligible to apply for awards ranging from $5,000-$20,000.
The application is at ubne.ws/BMCFgrant. Deadline for submission is May 20. For more information call Greer Buchanan at 509-529-4371 or email greer@bluemountainfoundation.org.