A new president and CEO will take the helm at Blue Mountain Community Foundation at the start of December.
Kol Medina has been announced as the top administrative leader for the nonprofit endowment organization that manages more than $50 million in assets.
Medina succeeds Kari Isaacson, who led the organization for seven years before retiring at the end of September.
The 35-year-old foundation distributed $2.5 million in grants and scholarships last year. Its 340 charitable funds benefit the Valley from Garfield to Umatilla counties.
Medina's move marks a return to Walla Walla, his childhood home, from Bainbridge Island, where he has been CEO of Kitsap Community Foundation since 2012, the announcement said.
“The foundation is excited to welcome Kol. His vision, experience and wealth of knowledge will strengthen our ability to connect our community with charitable causes, in perpetuity,” said Gary Ponti, Blue Mountain Community Foundation board of trustees president, in a prepared statement Thursday.
Before his current position, Medina was executive director of the West Sound Wildlife Shelter. He has served on the City Council for Bainbridge Island, including as mayor in 2018 and 2019.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and his law degree from Stanford Law School in California.
Medina announced his resignation from his elected position earlier this week.
“The best part of my childhood was in Walla Walla. I’ve always had a hankering to get back there, and I didn’t think I ever really would,” he was quoted in the Bainbridge Island Review.
According to that piece, he has been a Bainbridge Island resident since 2001. In addition to his professional positions, he has served on the boards for numerous nonprofit organizations.
He is expected to serve in his Council seat through Nov. 10 and start in his new role at Blue Mountain Community Foundation on Dec. 1.